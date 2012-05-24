Vatican bank president ousted by board-source

VATICAN CITY, May 24 (Reuters) - Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, the Italian president of the Vatican bank, has been ousted by the banks board of directors after a no-confidence vote, a senior Vatican source told Reuters on Thursday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, gave no details of the reasons for the no-confidence vote in Gotti Tedeschi.

Vatican spokesman Father Federico Lombardi said he could not confirm the resignation but that the Vatican would soon issue a statement about the bank.