Vatican bank president Gotti Tedeschi ousted -statement
May 24, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 5 years ago

Vatican bank president Gotti Tedeschi ousted -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 24 (Reuters) - The Vatican bank’s board of directors voted unanimously on Thursday to oust President Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, and will seek to renew the lender’s ties with the world’s financial community, a statement from the Holy See said.

The board voted no confidence in Gotti Tedeschi “for not carrying out various fundamental functions of his office,” the Vatican said without giving details.

A new president will be hired to renew relataions with the international banking community, it said. The statement confirmed an earlier report from a senior Vatican source. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)

