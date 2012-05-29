FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-No candidates yet to fill Vatican bank post - source
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 29, 2012 / 9:13 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-No candidates yet to fill Vatican bank post - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(adds name)

VATICAN CITY, May 29 (Reuters) - The Vatican has not begun to consider who may succeed Italian Ettore Gotti Tedeschi as head of the Vatican bank, a person familiar with the situation said on Tuesday after media reports said former Bundesbank head Hans Tietmeyer was in the frame.

The source, who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, said there was “no short list, no long list, let alone anybody in pole position” to succeed Tedeschi.

Tedeschi fell victim to no-confidence vote by the bank’s board last Thursday.

Italian newspapers reported on Tuesday that Pope Benedict, a German, was was eyeing Tietmeyer, who headed the German central bank from 1993 to 1999, to succeed Tedeschi.

The source said reports in the Italian media regarding the bank were “pure speculation, not news, employed to fill an information vacuum”. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.