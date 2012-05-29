FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Tietmeyer denies going for Vatican bank post
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 29, 2012 / 3:06 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tietmeyer denies going for Vatican bank post

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(updates with Tietmeyer denial)

VATICAN CITY, May 29 (Reuters) - Former Bundesbank head Hans Tietmeyer said on Tuesday he was not a candidate to become the next head of the Vatican bank.

“I know absolutely nothing about this,” Tietmeyer, who headed the German central bank from 1993 to 1999, told Reuters. “I have read that but it is completely untrue.”

Italian media reported earlier on Tuesday that Tietmeyer was under consideration to succeed Italian Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, who left the Vatican bank after a vote of no-confidence on Thursday.

Earlier, a source familiar with the situation and who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said there was “no short list, no long list, let alone anybody in pole position” to succeed Tedeschi.

The source said reports in the media reports regarding the future of the bank, which is formally known as the Institute for Works of Religion (IOR), were “pure speculation, not news, employed to fill an information vacuum”. (Reporting By Marc Jones and Philip Pullella; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.