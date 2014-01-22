FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vatican bank asks Italy to normalise relations after reforms
January 22, 2014

Vatican bank asks Italy to normalise relations after reforms

VATICAN CITY, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Vatican bank asked Italy on Wednesday to resume normal banking relations, which have been effectively frozen since 2010, saying it had made great progress with new anti-money laundering provisions.

“The (bank) looks forward to a resumption of full interaction with Italian financial institutions pending review by Italian regulatory authorities of the Holy See and Vatican City State’s anti-money laundering provisions,” a report said.

Italian banks stopped dealing with the IOR in 2010 after the central bank told them they had to enforce strict anti-money laundering criteria if they wanted to continue doing transactions with the IOR. (Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Catherine Evans)

