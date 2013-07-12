FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vatican freezes funds of cleric accused over cash transfers
July 12, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

Vatican freezes funds of cleric accused over cash transfers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 12 (Reuters) - The Vatican has frozen funds belonging to the senior cleric at the centre of a suspected money laundering operation as part of an investigation into the case and could extend the inquiry to other individuals, the city state said on Friday.

The chief justice official in the tiny city state ordered that funds held in the Vatican bank by Monsignor Nunzio Scarano, accused of involvement in a plot to smuggle 20 million euros in cash into Italy, should be frozen as an inquiry into suspect transactions.

“The inquiries may also be extended to other persons,” a statement from the Vatican said.

Reporting By James Mackenzie; editing by Naomi O'Leary

