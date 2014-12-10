FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Vatican bank chief quits Intesa roles
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 10, 2014 / 9:02 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-Vatican bank chief quits Intesa roles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The former president of the Vatican bank, Angelo Caloia, has resigned from the positions he held at the Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, Intesa said on Wednesday.

The announcement came four days after Reuters reported that assets belonging to Caloia and two other people had been frozen as part of an investigation into the sale of Vatican-owned real estate in the 2000s.

It was not clear if Caloia’s resignation was connected with the report. It was not immediately possible to reach Caloia or Intesa for comment.

Caloia resigned from all his roles at the Intesa Sanpaolo group, including positions on the boards of Banca Fideuram, Banco di Napoli, Sirefid SpA and Societe Europeenne de Banque SA, Intesa said in a statement. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.