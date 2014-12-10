Ex-Vatican bank chief quits Intesa roles

ROME, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The former president of the Vatican bank, Angelo Caloia, has resigned from the positions he held at the Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, Intesa said on Wednesday.

The announcement came four days after Reuters reported that assets belonging to Caloia and two other people had been frozen as part of an investigation into the sale of Vatican-owned real estate in the 2000s.

It was not clear if Caloia’s resignation was connected with the report. It was not immediately possible to reach Caloia or Intesa for comment.

Caloia resigned from all his roles at the Intesa Sanpaolo group, including positions on the boards of Banca Fideuram, Banco di Napoli, Sirefid SpA and Societe Europeenne de Banque SA, Intesa said in a statement. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Kevin Liffey)