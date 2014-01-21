FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vatican monsignor faces further charge of money laundering
January 21, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

Vatican monsignor faces further charge of money laundering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Monsignor Nunzio Scarano, a former top Vatican accountant now on trial for money smuggling, was further charged with money laundering on Tuesday, police officials and his lawyer said.

The new charge pertains to alleged laundering of millions of euros through his accounts at the Vatican bank, lawyer Silverio Sica told Reuters. Scarano has been under house arrest in his native Salerno in southern Italy as part of the money smuggling trial that began on Dec. 3.

Scarano is accused in that case of plotting to smuggle some 20 million euros out of Switzerland for rich shipbuilder friends in Salerno, near Naples. ($1 = 0.7373 euros) (Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

