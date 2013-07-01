Top Vatican bank managers resign after monsignor's arrest

ROME, July 1 (Reuters) - The director and deputy director of the Vatican bank resigned on Monday, according to a statement from the Vatican which followed the arrest of a senior cleric with close connections to the bank who is accused of plotting to smuggle 20 million euros ($26.00 million) into Italy from Switzerland.

Paolo Cipriani and Massimo Tulli handed in their resignations three days after the arrest of Monsignor Nunzio Scarano, an accountant in a Vatican department who is the subject of two separate investigations by Italian magistrates. (Reporting by Philip Pullella; editing by James Mackenzie)