Pope sacks board of Vatican's financial watchdog

VATICAN CITY, June 5 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Thursday sacked the entire Italian board of the Vatican’s financial watchdog, making another break from an old guard associated with a murky past under his predecessor.

The Vatican said the pope had named four experts from Switzerland, Singapore, the United States and Italy to the board of the Financial Information Authority (AIF), the Holy See’s internal regulatory office.

All five outgoing board members had been expected to serve five-year terms ending in 2016.