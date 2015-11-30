FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vatican leaks trial postponed until Dec. 7 after defendant changes lawyer
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 30, 2015 / 10:18 AM / 2 years ago

Vatican leaks trial postponed until Dec. 7 after defendant changes lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A high profile Vatican trial into the theft of confidential Holy See documents was postponed on Monday until Dec. 7 after one of the five defendants changed their lawyers, a court official said.

The trial of a senior Spanish priest, his aide, an Italian consultant and two reporters opened last week and the court had hoped to reach a verdict before the start of the Roman Catholic Holy Year, which kicks off on Dec. 8.

However, PR consultant Francesca Chaouqui has hired a new lawyer, who asked the court for more time to prepare her defence. The panel of three non-clerical judges hearing the case agreed to the request.

Reporting by Antonio Denti; Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.