November 28, 2013 / 3:15 PM / 4 years ago

Vattenfall to test market for its European assets in 2014 - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall will likely start shopping around its Continental Europe and UK business next year in a bid to focus on its home market and reduce debt, four people familiar with the situation said.

Vattenfall’s advisors Citi and Rothschild have finished their strategic review of the assets, two of the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding they expected the banks to start talking to potential buyers from early 2014.

“We have no plans to sell our Continental Europe and UK business”, a Vattenfall spokesman said, adding that the Swedish parliament would need to approve a such step.

A spokesperson for the Swedish government was not immediately available for comment.

