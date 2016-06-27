FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vattenfall to provide liquidity for EEX Nordic power futures
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
June 27, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

Vattenfall to provide liquidity for EEX Nordic power futures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 27 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Vattenfall has become a market maker for the Nordic power futures traded on the European Energy Exchange (EEX), the Leipzig-based exchange said on Monday.

The Nordics biggest power producer would hold EEX-traded power derivatives and provide price quotations, helping the exchange’s efforts to grow in a market dominated by Oslo-based Nasdaq Commodities, an arm of Nasdaq.

“We welcome the initiative of the EEX to set up products for the Nordic market. It will bring additional trading interest to the Nordics and increase liquidity,” said Niek den Hollander, head of trading at Vattenfall.

EEX trades in Nordic weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly power futures and spread contracts between the German and Nordic power futures. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
