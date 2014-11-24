Vattenfall mandates Citi for sale of German lignite assets -sources

FRANKFURT, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Vattenfall has mandated Citi to organise the sale of its lignite power plants and mines in Germany as it retrenches from past large-scale acquisitions that have sent it deep into the red, two people familiar with the situation said.

Last month, the group put the assets - which may raise up to 3 billion euros and may attract interest from buyout groups and foreign power producers - up for sale.

Vattenfall and Citi declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)