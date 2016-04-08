FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EPH to acquire Vattenfall's German lignite coal assets -sources
April 8, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

EPH to acquire Vattenfall's German lignite coal assets -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE/FRANKFURT, April 8 (Reuters) - Czech investor EPH is set to acquire Vattenfall’s loss-making German lignite coal mines and associated power plants in Germany, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The deal is expected to be signed next week, one of the sources said, while Vattenfall’s supervisory board is expected to give a final nod in about 10 days, two other sources said.

Vattenfall and EPH both declined to comment.

Contender Czech Coal had dropped out of the bidding, one of the people said.

A proposal from German energy group Steag and Australian investment fund Macquarie had asked for a large contribution from Vattenfall and was therefore seen as having lower chances than EPH’s bid, another source said. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague and Arno Schuetze and Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt; Additional reporting by Sven Nordenstam in Stockholm; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

