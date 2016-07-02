Swedish government to approve Vattenfall sale of German lignite assets

STOCKHOLM, July 2 (Reuters) - Sweden's centre-left government has decided to approve state-owned utility Vattenfall's sale of its loss-making lignite mines and power plants in Germany to Czech investor EPH, Deputy Prime Minister Isabella Lovin said on Saturday.

Vattenfall said in April it had agreed a sale of the assets to EPH, which teamed up with Czech private equity group PPF Investments, for an undisclosed prize.

The sale was dependent on approval by the Swedish government. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Mark Potter)