Vattenfall has not presented lignite sale proposal to Swedish govt: Enterprise Min

STOCKHOLM, April 8 (Reuters) - State-owned energy firm Vattenfall has not yet presented a proposal for the sale of its German lignite assets, Swedish Enterprise Minister Mikael Damberg said on Friday.

“We have not any deal presented us,” he said in Reuters telephone interview.

Czech investor EPH is set to buy Vattenfall’s loss-making lignite coal mines and associated power plants in Germany after the two contending bidders dropped out, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier on Friday.