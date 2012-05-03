Vattenfall Q1 core profit dips, sees weak demand

STOCKHOLM, May 3 (Reuters) - Swedish state-owned energy group Vattenfall said it expected the trend in demand and electricity prices to remain weak as its posted a 5 percent fall in first-quarter core earnings on Thursday, dented by lower Nordic power prices.

The company, one of Europe’s top energy companies with operations across the Nordic region, Germany and the Netherlands, reported operating earnings excluding one-off items of 11.7 billion crowns ($1.7 billion) versus a year-ago 12.3 billion.

“The trend in demand and electricity prices is expected to remain weak in the years immediately ahead, which means that we must focus even harder on lowering costs and improving the availability of our production plants,” Chief Executive Oystein Loseth said in a statement. ($1 = 6.7475 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)