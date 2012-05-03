FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vattenfall Q1 core profit dips, sees weak demand
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 3, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Vattenfall Q1 core profit dips, sees weak demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 3 (Reuters) - Swedish state-owned energy group Vattenfall said it expected the trend in demand and electricity prices to remain weak as its posted a 5 percent fall in first-quarter core earnings on Thursday, dented by lower Nordic power prices.

The company, one of Europe’s top energy companies with operations across the Nordic region, Germany and the Netherlands, reported operating earnings excluding one-off items of 11.7 billion crowns ($1.7 billion) versus a year-ago 12.3 billion.

“The trend in demand and electricity prices is expected to remain weak in the years immediately ahead, which means that we must focus even harder on lowering costs and improving the availability of our production plants,” Chief Executive Oystein Loseth said in a statement. ($1 = 6.7475 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.