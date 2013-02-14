Vattenfall starts power trading in Italy

FRANKFURT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The trading unit of Swedish utility group Vattenfall AB has started trading wholesale power in Italy as part of a strategy to move more into central eastern and central southern Europe.

“As one of the main European power markets and the largest power importer in Europe, Italy plays an important role for the continental power system,” Stephen Asplin, head of the unit, said in a statement on Thursday.

Vattenfall will focus on spot power trading on the Gestore Mercati Energetici (GME) exchange and in the over-the-counter market. In addition, it plans to participate in the Italian green power certificate market, it said.

It is already active on all four borders in northern Italy, with Austria, France, Slovenia and Switzerland.

Vattenfall trades power in Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Traders say the fragmented eastern European markets will need more energy as economies expand, leaving potential for price rises, while borders in eastern and southern Europe offer arbitrage opportunities. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)