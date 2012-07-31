FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vattenfall applies to replace reactors - authority
July 31, 2012

Vattenfall applies to replace reactors - authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 31 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Radiation Safety Authority (SSM) said on Tuesday it had received an application from state-owned energy group Vattenfall to replace one or two existing nuclear reactors with new ones.

“To construct and bring a new reactor is a lengthy process with that is tested in several steps,” the authority said in a statement. “The entire process will take 10-15 years from when we have received an application until a potential reactor is brought on line.”

Vattenfall said in its earnings report it had filed on Tuesday “an application with the SSM to obtain clarity on the terms and conditions that apply for new nuclear power generation.”

A Vattenfall spokeman confirmed the application was formally for replacing one or two reactors.

