July 21, 2016 / 8:16 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Vattenfall takes charges of $3.5 bln, Q2 core profit roughly flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

July 21 (Reuters) - Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall took 30 billion crowns ($3.5 bln) in impairment charges in the second quarter, mostly on German lignite assets it is selling, as it reported roughly flat core profit and said market conditions remained tough.

* Q2 underlying operating profit SEK 2,907 mln vs year-ago 2,966 mln

* Q2 net sales of SEK 34,482 mln vs year-ago 36,115 mln

* Q2 electricity generation of 39.9 TWh vs year-ago 39.7 TWh

* Nordic generation hedges: for 2016 100 pct at 32 EUR/MWh per quarter end; for 2017 94 percent hedged at 40 EUR/MWh

* Says the business situation remains tough, with low electricity prices and essentially unchanged market volumes

* In Q2 Vattenfall recognised impairment of assets totaling SEK 30.0 bln, of which SEK 21.0 bln is attributable to Vattenfall's lignite operations

* Impairments of SEK 4.6 bln relate to Moorburg power plant in Hamburg, SEK 2.3 bln to hydro power assets and SEK 1.6 bln to fossil-based assets in the Netherlands

* Says in mid-July Vattenfall and buyer of German lignite assets adjusted hedge mechanism to market prices, entered new hedges for most of 2016-2019 generation

* Says this led to lower cash for Vattenfall than at signing of asset sale agreement, but also to lower value of remaining hedges

* "All in all this stabilises the company's economic prospects during a period after completion of the transaction, with unchanged implications compared with the situation at the time signing of the agreement."

* Repeats sees lignite deal closing during autumn 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5907 Swedish crowns)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
