(Clarifying that market outlook refers to automotive business)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - VBG Group Publ AB

* VBG Q3 sales 289,9 msek (280,0)

* VBG Q3 operating profit 80,2 msek (39,0)

* VBG says expects a continued relatively weak market during Q4 for automotive business (not overall) Further company coverage: