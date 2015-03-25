VBL Therapeutics brain cancer drug study meets main goal

March 25 (Reuters) - Israel-based VBL Therapeutics said a mid-stage study of its experimental brain cancer drug met the main goal of increasing overall survival.

The company said a combination of its drug, VBL-111, and Roche AG’s cancer treatment, Avastin, significantly improved overall survival, compared with patients only given Avastin.

The company said it discontinued testing the drug as a monotherapy after nearly half the patients in the study saw the disease progress when given only VBL-111. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)