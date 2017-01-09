FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mars to buy pet health care provider VCA for $7.7 bln
January 9, 2017 / 1:16 PM / 7 months ago

Mars to buy pet health care provider VCA for $7.7 bln

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Candy and pet food maker Mars Inc said it would buy VCA Inc, which runs hospitals for animals, for $7.7 billion.

Mars, the maker of Whiskas and Pedigree pet products, will pay $93 per share, a premium of 31.4 percent to VCA's Friday closing price.

The enterprise value of the deal is $9.1 billion including $1.4 billion in debt, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

VCA will operate as a separate business unit within Mars Petcare, the biggest pet food maker in the world. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

