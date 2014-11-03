FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-VDI Group sells hygiene and security subsidiaries
November 3, 2014 / 6:55 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-VDI Group sells hygiene and security subsidiaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - VDI Group :

* Confirms sale of it Hygiene Products Distribution units (Metropolitan France), DOM Hygiene Industry based in La Reunion and part of its VDI Belgium business

* Units were sold to TINI, a holding company that controls BBA Emballages

* Sale represents about half of the Hygiene and Security division of VDI Group

* Says all the cash from the sale will be invested in its battery business

* Sale follows the protocol agreement signed on Oct. 2

Source text: bit.ly/1obhloV

Further company coverage:

