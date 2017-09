Oct 7 (Reuters) - VDI Group SA :

* H1 net consolidated loss 0.2 million euros versus income of 0.4 million euros last year

* H1 revenue 28.2 million euros versus 26.2 million euros last year

* Sees FY 2014 margins in progress compared to last year Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)