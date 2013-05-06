FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PROFILE-Venezuela's central bank governor Edmee Betancourt
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2013 / 7:36 PM / in 4 years

PROFILE-Venezuela's central bank governor Edmee Betancourt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Position: Central Bank Governor
    Incumbent: Edmee Betancourt
    Term: Took office in 2013. The term lasts up to seven years.
    
    Key Facts:
    - Venezuela's central bank President Edmee Betancourt is
known as a dedicated socialist who backed late President Hugo
Chavez's drive to expand state control over the economy but also
knows when to ditch dogma for down-to-earth public policy.
    - She replaced Nelson Merentes - considered the most
pragmatic and market-friendly member of the government's
economic team. 
    - As a low profile former commerce minister, she was
instrumental in pushing forward an expansion of price controls
starting at the end of 2011. The system was heavily criticized
by private businesses who insisted they were at times being
forced to sell below production costs.
    - She was also Venezuela's representative to the U.N. Food
and Agriculture Association (FAO)
    - She qualified as an industrial engineer with an advanced
degree in mathematics, and has been at the helm of two state-run
banks and a development fund financed by China.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.