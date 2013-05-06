FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PROFILE-Venezuela's finance minister Nelson Merentes
May 6, 2013 / 7:27 PM / in 4 years

PROFILE-Venezuela's finance minister Nelson Merentes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Position: Venezuela's Minister of Popular Power for Finance 
    Incumbent: Nelson Jose Merentes Diaz
    Term: Appointed in 2013 by President Nicolas Maduro.
    
    Key Facts: A mathematician by training, Nelson Merentes was
one of the late socialist leader Hugo Chavez's leading
officials. He served two previous periods as finance minister, a
spell as science minister, and three years in charge of the
central bank.
     
    - The affable and chatty Merentes is seen as a more
pragmatic economist than his ideologically driven predecessor at
the finance ministry, Jorge Giordani. 
    - Merentes trained in Venezuela and Budapest, where he
completed a PhD in mathematics in 1991. He returned to Venezuela
as a university professor. 
    - Between cabinet jobs, Merentes ran a polling firm that
produced data that normally favored the government.
    - Economists say Merentes has been uncomfortable with some
aspects of Venezuela's strict currency controls, arguing for
flexibility to improve the flow of dollars to businesses and
halt the weakening of the bolivar on the black market.          

 (Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by Paul Simao)

