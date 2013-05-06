PROFILE-Venezuela's finance minister Nelson Merentes

Position: Venezuela's Minister of Popular Power for Finance Incumbent: Nelson Jose Merentes Diaz Term: Appointed in 2013 by President Nicolas Maduro. Key Facts: A mathematician by training, Nelson Merentes was one of the late socialist leader Hugo Chavez's leading officials. He served two previous periods as finance minister, a spell as science minister, and three years in charge of the central bank. - The affable and chatty Merentes is seen as a more pragmatic economist than his ideologically driven predecessor at the finance ministry, Jorge Giordani. - Merentes trained in Venezuela and Budapest, where he completed a PhD in mathematics in 1991. He returned to Venezuela as a university professor. - Between cabinet jobs, Merentes ran a polling firm that produced data that normally favored the government. - Economists say Merentes has been uncomfortable with some aspects of Venezuela's strict currency controls, arguing for flexibility to improve the flow of dollars to businesses and halt the weakening of the bolivar on the black market. (Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by Paul Simao)