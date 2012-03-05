FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-VEB deputy chairman investigated for fraud
March 5, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-VEB deputy chairman investigated for fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

MOSCOW, March 5 (Reuters) - The deputy chairman of Russian state development bank VEB, Anatoly Ballo, is being investigated on suspicion of being part of a lending fraud, a spokesman for the interior ministry told Reuters.

The spokesman said there were two more suspects in the case. The ministry typically investigates cases before any official charges are made.

Vedomosti daily newspaper had reported that Ballo was detained by law enforcement officers late last week, citing several sources.

VEB declined to comment on the investigation, saying it was assisting it.

The supervisory board of VEB, a state investment vehicle, is chaired by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who declared his victory in presidential elections on Sunday.

The report in Vedomosti said Ballo, an ally of VEB chairman Vladimir Dmitriev and in charge of the investment department, was detained on March 1 at one of Moscow’s airports. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dan Lalor)

