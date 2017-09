July 29 (Reuters) - Vectron Systems AG : * Says H1 EBITDA up from 0.66 million euro to 0.79 million euro * Says H1 sales of 11.48 million euros (previous year: EUR 11.56 million) * Says H1 net income rose from 116 thousand year ago to EUR 277 thousand euros * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage