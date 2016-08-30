FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vectura's asthma therapy misses primary endpoint in final stage trial
August 30, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Vectura's asthma therapy misses primary endpoint in final stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Respiratory drug specialist Vectura Group Plc said its asthma therapy Flutiform had not met the primary endpoint in a phase III trial carried out by its European partner Mundipharma.

Flutiform had not shown "statistically significant" superiority in reducing the yearly rate of the worsening of moderate and severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), when compared to mono-component LABA treatment, Vectura said on Tuesday.

Vectura said Mundipharma was currently analysing the trial's other endpoints, but had indicated that the primary endpoint result would prevent it from making a regulatory filing for COPD indication in Europe.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
