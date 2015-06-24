FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vectura Group appoints AstraZeneca executive as CEO
June 24, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Vectura Group appoints AstraZeneca executive as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Respiratory drugs specialist Vectura Group Plc appointed AstraZeneca executive James Ward-Lilley as chief executive officer effective Oct. 1.

Ward-Lilley replaces Chris Blackwell, who will leave the company at the end of this month.

Ward-Lilley is currently vice president at AstraZeneca and responsible for respiratory, inflammation and autoimmunity strategy, which has included the recent acquisitions of Almirall’s respiratory business and Pearl Therapeutics, Vectura said in a statement.

Trevor Phillips will continue as interim CEO from the end of June until Ward-Lilley joins the company, it added. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

