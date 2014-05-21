FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vectura revenue rises 20 pct on higher royalty payments
#Healthcare
May 21, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Vectura revenue rises 20 pct on higher royalty payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Drug developer Vectura Group Plc reported a 20 percent rise in full-year revenue as it benefited from higher royalty payments for drugs it has licensed.

The company, which develops and markets drugs for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said pretax loss narrowed to 4.8 million pounds from 10.4 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose to 36.5 million pounds in the year ended March 31 from 30.5 million pounds a year earlier. (Reporting by Roshni Menon; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
