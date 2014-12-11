FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vectura's asthma drug meets main goal in mid-stage trial
#Healthcare
December 11, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vectura's asthma drug meets main goal in mid-stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Vectura Group Plc

* Positive phase IIb/III results for VR475 in asthma

* Investigational drug/device combination VR475 met primary endpoint and has shown significant clinical benefit in a phase IIb/III trial in severe asthma patients

* Reduction in asthma exacerbations compared with placebo and active comparator arm

* VR475 resulted in significant and meaningful OCS reduction in OCS-dependent asthma patients while improving pulmonary function and maintaining asthma exacerbation control Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
