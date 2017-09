Nov 18 (Reuters) - Vectura Group Plc :

* H1 revenue rose 14 percent to 19.4 million stg

* H1 revenues up 14% to £19.4m

* H1 loss before tax of £7.1m

* Nva237 is expected to be filed in us by novartis in q4 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: