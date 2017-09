Jan 6 (Reuters) - Vectura Group Plc

* Vectura signs global development and licence agreement with Janssen in asthma/COPD

* Collaboration will focus initially on development of a phase II candidate and has potential to include additional clinical-stage candidates

* Deal comprises upfront and development milestones and a tiered royalty on net sales. Financial terms of agreement are not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: