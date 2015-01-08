FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vectura says two COPD treatments met primary endpoints
#Healthcare
January 8, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vectura says two COPD treatments met primary endpoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Vectura Group Plc

* Submission of regulatory applications to U.S. FDA and robust Phase III results for QVA149 and NVA237

* Submissions to U.S. FDA completed for QVA149 and NVA237 in Q4 2014

* Pivotal Phase III results for QVA149 and NVA237 met their primary endpoints and significantly improved lung function in COPD patients 1-5

* U.S. trials for QVA149 demonstrated significant improvements in overall health status compared to placebo 1,2

* QVA149 and NVA237 for long-term maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) were submitted to U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA) by Novartis in Q4 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

