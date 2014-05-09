FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vedanta to await local consent for Indian bauxite mine
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 9, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Vedanta to await local consent for Indian bauxite mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources Plc said on Friday it will not mine bauxite from the Niyamgiri hills in the Indian state of Odisha until it has the consent of local communities.

The announcement marks a victory for the local communities, which have long opposed the company’s plans to mine bauxite in an area they consider sacred.

Vedanta said it was working with Odisha’s state government and pursuing other options to source bauxite for its alumina refinery in the state.

The proposed bauxite mining project near the Lanjigarh refinery in Kalahandi district, about 450 km (280 miles) from the state capital, Bhubaneswar, had drawn the anger of rights groups globally. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.