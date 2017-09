March 6 (Reuters) - London-listed oil and mining group Vedanta Resources Plc named former Rio Tinto Plc head Tom Albanese as its new chief executive, effective April 1.

Albanese will replace Mahendra Singh Mehta, whose departure had already been announced.

Vedanta said it also intended to recommend Albanese as chief executive of Sesa Sterlite Ltd, which groups most of the company’s Indian assets.