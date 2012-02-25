FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vedanta merges India units into group company
February 25, 2012 / 6:50 AM / 6 years ago

Vedanta merges India units into group company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - London-listed miner Vedanta Resources on Saturday said its was simplifying its business structure by merging its Indian subsidiaries into a single unit to cut costs and plans to issue American Depositary Shares in the combined firm.

Vedanta said, it would issue three shares in iron ore miner Sesa Goa for every five shares held in non-ferrous metals producer Sterlite Industries.

Post the share transfer, Sesa Goa would be renamed as Sesa Sterlite.

Unlisted unit Vedanta Aluminium, Madras Aluminium Co and Vedanta’s holding in oil and gas producer Cairn India will also be transferred to the new company Sesa Sterlite, it said.

