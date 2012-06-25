FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vedanta gets shareholders' nod for India merger plan
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 25, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Vedanta gets shareholders' nod for India merger plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Shareholders of India’s Sesa Goa and Sterlite Industries - both controlled by London-listed miner Vedanta Resources - approved the plan to merge the group’s various Indian arms into a single unit, the two companies said on Monday.

In February, Vedanta said it was simplifying its business structure by merging its Indian subsidiaries into a single unit to cut costs, and planned to issue American Depositary Shares in the combined firm to be named Sesa Sterlite..

The shareholders approved merging Sesa Goa, Sterlite Industries, The Madras Aluminium Co, Sterlite Energy and Vedanta Aluminium with requisite majority on June 21, the companies said in separate statements.

Shares in Sterlite Industries were up 0.25 percent at 99.85 rupees while that in Sesa Goa rose 0.11 percent to 187 rupees by 0601 GMT in a firm Mumbai market.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.