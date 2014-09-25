FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Vedanta's Agarwal to donate most of fortune to charity
#Basic Materials
September 25, 2014 / 11:33 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vedanta's Agarwal to donate most of fortune to charity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Agarwal comments)

By Silvia Antonioli

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Anil Agarwal, the billionaire controller of Vedanta Resources Plc, announced late on Thursday that he and his family had agreed to give 75 percent of their wealth to charity.

Agarwal, a one-time scrap metal dealer, made the announcement at an event in London to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of Vedanta’s listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Agarwal told Reuters he would keep his stake in the mining company for now but might ultimately divest it.

“We have decided we have to give back to society,” he said on the sidelines of the Vedanta event.

Forbes estimated that the 61-year-old Indian entrepreneur has a net worth of $3.5 billion.

Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore and Silvia Antonioli in London; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

