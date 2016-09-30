FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Vedanta Resources appoints Arun Kumar as CFO
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 30, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Vedanta Resources appoints Arun Kumar as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds share move, background)

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Diversified mining and energy group Vedanta Resources Plc appointed Arun Kumar, deputy chief financial officer, as its CFO.

The move comes as Vedanta Ltd, the Indian unit of Vedanta Resources, looks to complete its takeover of oil and gas explorer Cairn India Ltd in early 2017.

The merger will boost Vedanta Resources' finances by giving it access to Cairn India's $3.5 billion cash pile, but has faced opposition from some big minority shareholders.

Kumar will take over from D D Jalan, who retired on Friday, Vedanta Resources said. Jalan joined the company in 2001.

Shares of Vedanta Resources were down 1.2 percent at 584.5 pence at 1442 GMT on the London Stock Exchange, slightly outperforming a 1.7 percent fall in the FTSE 350 mining index . (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.