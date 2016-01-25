FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vedanta Resources' Lisheen mine makes final shipment
Sections
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 25, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 2 years ago

Vedanta Resources' Lisheen mine makes final shipment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Diversified mining and energy company Vedanta Resources Plc said its Lisheen mine in Ireland made its final shipment last week, completing planned closure of the site.

Vedanta Resources, which also produces copper, coal, aluminium, lead, iron ore, and oil, said mining activity at the zinc and lead mine had stopped in November.

The mine’s closure, which was announced last April, will further tighten the supply of the metal used to galvanise steel.

The zinc market has tightened after last year’s output cuts by Glencore Plc and the closure of the Century mine in Australia.

Vedanta Resources said Lisheen typically produced about 300,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate annually. The mine produced 150,000 tonnes of mined metal in 2015.

Lisheen employed 360-400 people at full production, the company said. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.