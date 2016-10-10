FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Vedanta expects higher second-half production at Indian zinc unit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 10, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

Vedanta expects higher second-half production at Indian zinc unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Diversified miner Vedanta Resources Plc said it expects production at its Indian zinc unit to be significantly higher in the second half of the financial year ending March 31, 2017 compared with the first half.

Zinc India's mined metal production was 318,000 tonnes in the first half ended Sept. 30, 2016, down about 33 percent on year due to lower production from the Rampura Agucha mine in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, Vedanta said.

The company's shares rose as much as 2.5 percent, before paring gains to trade up about 1.1 percent at 0716 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

Vedanta said it expected to complete the takeover of oil and gas explorer Cairn India Ltd in the first quarter of calendar year 2017. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.