Vedanta full-year oil and gas output rises

April 10 (Reuters) - London-listed Vedanta Resources Plc said its average gross oil and gas production increased 6 percent during the financial year ended March 31, driven by higher output at its Rajasthan block in India.

Average gross production for the year rose to 218,651 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 205,323 boepd a year earlier.

The mining and oil and gas company said mined metal production for the year from its zinc business in India was marginally lower at 880,000 tonnes. The business generates about 15 percent of overall revenue. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)