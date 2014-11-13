FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vedanta first-half core profit falls
November 13, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Vedanta first-half core profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources Plc reported a 5 percent fall in first-half core earnings due to lower production and higher costs at its oil and gas and Zambian copper businesses.

The London-based miner, which has most of its assets in India, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell to $2.1 billion in the six months ended Sept. 30 from $2.21 billion a year earlier.

Revenue, however, rose 6 percent to $6.46 billion.

The company also announced an interim dividend of 23 cents per share, up from 22 cents a year earlier.

The miner reported an 8 percent fall in oil and gas production and 12 percent decline in copper output at its Zambian business last month. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

