Vedanta Resources halts dividend after profit falls
November 4, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

Vedanta Resources halts dividend after profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Mining and energy group Vedanta Resources Plc said it would not pay a dividend for the first half, citing the volatility in commodity markets, after reporting a fall in core profit.

The company said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 39 percent to $1.29 billion for the six months ended Sept. 30.

Vedanta Resources, which has interests in oil and gas, iron ore, zinc, copper, power and aluminium, paid a dividend of 23 cents in the first half a year earlier. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

