FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Vedanta Resources halts dividend after profit falls
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 4, 2015 / 9:30 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vedanta Resources halts dividend after profit falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(adds detail from media call, share movement)

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Mining and energy group Vedanta Resources Plc said on Wednesday it would not pay a dividend for the first half, after reporting a fall in core profit hit by the commodities slump.

The dividend halt would save the company about $60-$65 million in cash this month, CFO D.D. Jalan said on a media call.

The company’s move comes a week after its majority-owned Indian unit, Vedanta Ltd, doubled its interim dividend to 3.5 rupees ($0.05) per share.

Jalan, who is also Vedanta Ltd’s CFO, said boards of the two companies had taken into account the different needs of their shareholders while making their decisions.

Vedanta Resources reported a 39 percent fall in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to $1.29 billion for the six months ended Sept. 30.

The company, which has interests in oil and gas, iron ore, zinc, copper, power and aluminium, paid a dividend of 23 cents in the first half a year earlier.

London-listed Vedanta Resources’ stock was down 3.1 percent at 496.1 pence at 0913 GMT. ($1 = 65.5250 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.