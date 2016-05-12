FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vedanta Resources' FY core profit falls 38 pct
May 12, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Vedanta Resources' FY core profit falls 38 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Mining and energy group Vedanta Resources Plc said its full-year core profit fell 37.5 percent, weighed by the slump in the prices of commodities.

The company said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell to $2.34 billion for the year ended March 31 from $3.74 billion a year earlier.

Vedanta, which produces iron ore, copper, aluminium, zinc and oil, said revenue fell 16.6 percent to $10.74 billion. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

